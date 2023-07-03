ADVERTISEMENT

Shriram Finance ties up with Paytm to offer digital loans

July 03, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Shriram Finance Ltd, has partnered with leading payments and financial services firm Paytm to offer digital loans to small merchant partners and entrepreneurs.

To start with, merchants on the Paytm network will get a chance to avail loans from Shriram Finance and then it will be extended to consumers loans, the NBFC said in a statement.

Through this partnership, Shriram Finance’s products will be made available on Paytm’s platform digitally to further expand access to credit and drive financial inclusion in the country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our commitment to expand credit distribution gets further boost with our new strategic partner Shriram Finance,” said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm.

With assets under management of ₹1,85,683 crore, over 2,900 branches and 64,000 employees, Shriram Finance caters to seven million customers across India, while Paytm has a merchant network of more than 34 million with average monthly transacting users of 92 million.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US