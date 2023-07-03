Shriram Finance ties up with Paytm to offer digital loans

July 03, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

Shriram Finance Ltd, has partnered with leading payments and financial services firm Paytm to offer digital loans to small merchant partners and entrepreneurs.

To start with, merchants on the Paytm network will get a chance to avail loans from Shriram Finance and then it will be extended to consumers loans, the NBFC said in a statement.

Through this partnership, Shriram Finance’s products will be made available on Paytm’s platform digitally to further expand access to credit and drive financial inclusion in the country.

“Our commitment to expand credit distribution gets further boost with our new strategic partner Shriram Finance,” said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm.

With assets under management of ₹1,85,683 crore, over 2,900 branches and 64,000 employees, Shriram Finance caters to seven million customers across India, while Paytm has a merchant network of more than 34 million with average monthly transacting users of 92 million.