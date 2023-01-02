HamberMenu
Shriram Finance raises interest rates on FDs by up to 30 bps

Customers can earn interest of up to 9.36% on FDs, said the NBFC said in a statement. An additional 0.25% p.a will be paid on all renewals

January 02, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

:

Shriram Finance Ltd (Shriram Finance) has announced a hike in fixed deposit rates by up to 30 basis points across different tenures with effect from January 1.

Customers can earn interest up to 9.36% on FD’s and additional 0.25% per annum will be paid on all renewals, said the NBFC said in a statement.

Customers opting for 2,3,4 and 5-year tenure would be paid an annual interest of 7.75% (7.50%), 8.15% (8.05%), 8.25% (8.20%) and 8.45% (8.30%) respectively.

Besides, Shriram Finance announced the payment of additional interest of 0.50% p.a for senior citizens, 0.25% p.a on all renewals and 0.10% p.a. to women depositors. Deposits for all tenures can be made either online or offline.

