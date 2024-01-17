ADVERTISEMENT

Shriram Finance raises $750 million via Social Bonds

January 17, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Shriram Finance Ltd (SFL), a retail financing Non-Banking Finance company said it had priced a $750 million Fixed Rate Senior Secured 144A/Reg S Bond for a 3.25 year tenor.

“Following a strong book build supported by high quality long only marquee investors, the company was able to achieve highest tightening in the pricing by 37.5 bps. This also marks the tightest credit spreads over 3-year US Treasuries in our USD bonds,” the company said in a statement.

The bond got an overwhelming response from over 200 investors with the order book in the range of 4x of the issue size, it added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman of Shriram Finance Ltd. said, “Social Impact continues to remain a focus area for the company and we are pleased to have received significant interest for our Social Bond. Social impact is similar to our priority sector with some strict exclusion and has big interest from the international investor community.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US