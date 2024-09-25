Shriram Finance raises $500 via Social Bonds

Shriram Finance Ltd. has raised $500 million via Social Bonds at an interest rate of 6.15%. The bonds will mature in 2028.

Umesh Revankar, Executive Vice Chairman, Shriram Finance said, “This opportunistic issuance, executed under favourable market conditions, received an overwhelming response from global investors.”

“As our 9th successful public $ bond issuance, following the $750 million transaction in January 2024, this reflects strong investor confidence in our financials, strategic vision, and dedication to fostering sustainable and inclusive growth,” he added.

