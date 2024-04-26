GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Shriram Finance Q4 standalone net rises 49% to ₹1,946 cr.

April 26, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Shriram Finance Ltd.’s (formerly Shriram Transport Finance Co.), standalone net profit for the quarter ended March rose 49% year-on-year to ₹1,946 crore.

Net interest income increased 20% to ₹5,336 crore. Total income rose 22% to ₹9,498 crore.

Net interest margin climbed to 9.02% from 8.55%. Assets Under Management grew to ₹2,24,862 crore from ₹1,85,683 crore, the flagship company of the Shriram Group said in a statement.

Gross non-performing assets declined to 5.45% from 6.21% and net NPA to 2.70% from 3.19%. Provision coverage ratio improved to 51.79% from 50.14%. Capital adequacy ratio stood at 20.30% against 22.61%.

The board recommended a final dividend of ₹15 per share in addition to the two interim dividends, taking the total dividend for FY24 to ₹45 per share. The final dividend will be paid by August 28.

On Friday, the board approved acquisition of 100% of Shriram Overseas Investments Pvt. Ltd. (SOIPL) from Shriram Investment Holdings Pvt. Ltd., for a cash consideration of ₹151.75 per share.

SOIPL is a non-banking financial company within the promoter group. The deal is expected to be completed in six months, subject to RBI approval.

SFL board also approved the resource mobilisation plan for FY25 for issuance of debt securities for business growth and will seek shareholders nod at the 45th Annual General Meeting.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.