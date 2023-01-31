Shriram Finance Q3 net more than doubles to ₹1,777 crore

January 31, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Shriram Finance Ltd., (SFL) standalone net profit for the quarter ended December more than doubled to ₹1,777 crore from ₹681 crore in the year-ago period due to strong performance.

During the period under review, net interest income rose to ₹4,428 crore from ₹2,388 crore and interest income was ₹7,570 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total Assets Under Management grew to ₹1,77,498 crore from ₹1,56,848 crore in the comparable period.

The collections for the quarter was 99.30% of demand, while liquidity coverage ratio was 242.93%.