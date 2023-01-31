HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shriram Finance Q3 net more than doubles to ₹1,777 crore

January 31, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Shriram Finance Ltd., (SFL) standalone net profit for the quarter ended December more than doubled to ₹1,777 crore from ₹681 crore in the year-ago period due to strong performance.

During the period under review, net interest income rose to ₹4,428 crore from ₹2,388 crore and interest income was ₹7,570 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total Assets Under Management grew to ₹1,77,498 crore from ₹1,56,848 crore in the comparable period.

The collections for the quarter was 99.30% of demand, while liquidity coverage ratio was 242.93%.

Related Topics

business (general) / company information

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.