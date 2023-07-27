HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shriram Finance Q1 standalone net up 25% to ₹1,675 cr.

July 27, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Shriram Finance Ltd. (formerly known as Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd.) reported standalone net profit for the June quarter rose by 25% over the earlier period to ₹1,675 crore.

Net Interest Income increased by 11% to ₹4,435.27 crore, it said in a statement. Total Assets under Management grew to ₹1,93,215 crore from ₹1,62,970 crore.

On Thursday, the board approved a periodical resource mobilisation plan for the issuance of securities viz. redeemable non-convertible debentures/subordinated debentures, bonds on private placement basis from August to October 2023.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.