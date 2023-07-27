Shriram Finance Q1 standalone net up 25% to ₹1,675 cr.

July 27, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Shriram Finance Ltd. (formerly known as Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd.) reported standalone net profit for the June quarter rose by 25% over the earlier period to ₹1,675 crore.

Net Interest Income increased by 11% to ₹4,435.27 crore, it said in a statement. Total Assets under Management grew to ₹1,93,215 crore from ₹1,62,970 crore.

On Thursday, the board approved a periodical resource mobilisation plan for the issuance of securities viz. redeemable non-convertible debentures/subordinated debentures, bonds on private placement basis from August to October 2023.