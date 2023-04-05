Shriram Finance announces special FD for limited period

April 05, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Shriram Finance Ltd., a part of Shriram Group, has introduced a special fixed deposit scheme under the Shriram Unnati Jubilee Deposit category for a limited period that provides ‘highest’ FD rates of up to 9.15% per annum for senior women citizens.

It is a special scheme for a tenure of 50 months starting April 5.

Fresh depositors will be offered 8.50% interest p.a., women depositors 8.61%, renewals 8.77%, renewal by women depositors 8.88%, senior citizen 9.04%, senior citizen renewal 9.31%, and renewal by women senior citizen 9.42% respectively.

The scheme coincides with the Group’s golden jubilee celebrations, it said in a statement.

The company will accept applications for fresh and renewal of fixed deposits of 50 months’ tenure with interest. Investments can be made both through online and offline.

Shriram Finance announced that it was withdrawing its 48-month scheme effective April 15, while the terms of other schemes will remain unchanged.