Shriram City Union gives ₹1,000 crore bike loans

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd., a non-banking finance firm, has disbursed more than ₹1,000 crore by financing about 1.67 lakh two-wheelers during November. “After having financed over one lakh vehicles in October, our teams did even better in November, and we funded almost 1.67 lakh two- wheelers in the month,” said Y.S. Chakravarti, MD & CEO.

“Our performance in November also has to be considered from the perspective that we financed 10.41% of the number of two wheelers sold in the country in the month,” he said.

The 34-year old company is one of the major players in the retail financing space and it is also largest financiers of MSMEs and two-wheelers in the country. It portfolio consists of commercial vehicle loans, passenger vehicle loans, home loans and gold ornaments loans.

