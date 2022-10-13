Shriram City Union Finance raises FD deposit rates by up to 25 bps

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 13, 2022 20:23 IST

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. (Shriram City) has announced an increase in fixed deposit rates by 5 to 25 basis points to tenures from 12 to 60 months with effect from Friday.

Customers can earn interest up to 8.3% on FDs for 60 months. For women depositors, the company has introduced an additional 10 bps per annum. Senior citizens will get additional interest of 0.50% per annum on deposit/renewal.

Additional interest of 0.25% p.a. will be paid on all renewals, where the deposit is matured, Shriram City said in a statement.

