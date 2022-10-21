Shriram City Q2 net rises 24% ₹349 crore

Revenue from operations went up by 24% to ₹1,963 crore

N Anand CHENNAI
October 21, 2022 20:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shriram City Union Finance (Shriram City) has reported a 24% growth in its standalone net profit for the second quarter to ₹349 crore.

During the period, revenue from operations went up by 24% to ₹1,963 crore, it said in a filing.

Disbursements were up 24.9% to ₹8,020 crore, while AUM rose by 18.7% to ₹36,117 crore. Net interest income rose to ₹1,231 crore.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Y. S. Chakravarti, MD & CEO, Shriram City, said: “Economic activity has picked up in 1HFY23 driving demand for credit from rural and semi-urban markets and we expect this momentum to sustain.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app