Shriram Capital appoints Subhasri as MD & CEO

Shriram Capital Private Ltd. announced the appointment of Subhasri as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1.

Subhasri, who has been serving as the Joint Managing Director, will take over the new role with a vision to drive the company toward greater success, said the holding company of the Shriram Group in a press statement.

In her earlier roles, she was the Executive Director and CFO of Shriram City Union Finance (now Shriram Finance) and joint MD of Shriram Capital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.