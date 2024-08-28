Shriram Capital appoints Subhasri as MD & CEO

Shriram Capital Private Ltd. announced the appointment of Subhasri as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1.

Subhasri, who has been serving as the Joint Managing Director, will take over the new role with a vision to drive the company toward greater success, said the holding company of the Shriram Group in a press statement.

In her earlier roles, she was the Executive Director and CFO of Shriram City Union Finance (now Shriram Finance) and joint MD of Shriram Capital.