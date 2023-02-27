Shriram Automall’s 12th Utsav Day sale generates ₹185 cr. business

February 27, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 12th Shriram Automall India Ltd. (SAMIL) Utsav Day generated business worth ₹185 crore by selling 7,500 pre-owned vehicles and equipment in a single a day on February 25.

More than 120 auctions in over 120 cities were conducted on physical and online pre-owned marketplace for vehicles and equipment. The sale also witnessed footfalls of more than 25,000 customers on a single day, SAMIL said in a statement.

Over 16,000 pre-owned vehicles and merchandise such as cars, trucks, construction equipment, farm equipment, two-wheelers and three-wheelers were displayed.

To mark the occasion, three new automalls were inaugurated in Hapur, Guwahati and Muzaffarpur, according to SAMIL.