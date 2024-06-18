Shriram Automall, Volvo CE ink pact for sale of used construction equipment

Shriram Automall India Ltd. (SAMIL) has tied up with Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) to provide seamless channel for exchange and sale off pre-owned construction equipment.

This partnership will enable Volvo CE and their dealers to efficiently manage their exchange, demo and surplus inventory of used construction equipment, the pre-owned vehicle exchange platform said in a statement.

Additionally, SAMIL will provide end-to-end support services including parking, inspection, valuation and documentation for Volvo CE customers. In the last 13 years, SAMIL has completed over 68,000 pre-owned construction equipment transactions.

“This partnership with Volvo represents a significant step forward in SAMIL’s journey to revolutionise the used construction equipment business pan-India,” said SAMIL MD & CEO Sameer Malhotra.

