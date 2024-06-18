GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shriram Automall, Volvo CE ink pact for sale of used construction equipment

Published - June 18, 2024 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Shriram Automall India Ltd. (SAMIL) has tied up with Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) to provide seamless channel for exchange and sale off pre-owned construction equipment.

This partnership will enable Volvo CE and their dealers to efficiently manage their exchange, demo and surplus inventory of used construction equipment, the pre-owned vehicle exchange platform said in a statement.

Additionally, SAMIL will provide end-to-end support services including parking, inspection, valuation and documentation for Volvo CE customers. In the last 13 years, SAMIL has completed over 68,000 pre-owned construction equipment transactions.

“This partnership with Volvo represents a significant step forward in SAMIL’s journey to revolutionise the used construction equipment business pan-India,” said SAMIL MD & CEO Sameer Malhotra.

