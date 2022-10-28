Shriram Automall special Deepavali auction nets ₹145 crore

ADVERTISEMENT

Shriram Automall India Ltd. (SAMIL), has generated business worth ₹145 crore during its Deepavali auction week organised across the country from October 17 to 22.

The phygital marketplace for used vehicles and equipment said it conducted over 120 auctions at over 120 locations across the country in which over 28,000 used vehicles, equipment and other assets from a full spectrum of sellers were displayed and ramped, it said in a statement.

The week-long event recorded footfalls of over 17,000 customers from tier I, II, and III cities, it said.