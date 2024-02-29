ADVERTISEMENT

Shriram Automall generates ₹150-cr. of deals in 13th edition

February 29, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Shriram Automall India Ltd. (SAMIL) generated transactions worth ₹150 crore during its 13th anniversary SAMIL Utsav, with more than 120 auctions conducted in 120 cities across India.

The latest edition attracted about 24,000 customers across tier I, II, and III cities on a single day. The event generated transactions worth more than ₹150 core by disposing more than 7,900 vehicles and equipment and other assets, the leading phygital pre-owned marketplace for vehicles and equipment said in a statement.

More than 18,500 pre-owned vehicles and equipment and other assets spanning various segments including cars, trucks, construction equipment, farm equipment, two-wheelers and three-wheelers from over 3,500 sellers were displayed and ramped.

