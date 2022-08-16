Shriram Automall’s ‘Freedom Auction’ transacts ₹100 cr. worth of businesses

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 16, 2022 19:08 IST

Shriram Automall India Ltd. (SAMIL), a marketplace for pre-owned vehicles and equipment, transacted business worth ₹100 crore at the SAMIL Freedom Auction on August 13 at 100 locations across the country.

“We sold over 3,300 inventories worth about ₹100 crore, where more than 15,000 customers from 500 cities came to participate in the SAMIL Freedom Auction,” Sameer Malhotra, Director and CEO, said in a statement.

A wide range of pre-owned vehicles and equipment across all segments such as cars, trucks, construction equipment, farm equipment, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers were available for acquisition and disposal under a single roof, he said.

More than 10,000 pre-owned vehicles and equipment and other assets from a full spectrum of sellers across consumers, banks, NBFCs, insurance companies, OEMs and dealers among others were displayed and ramped, Mr. Malhotra added.

These auctions were live streamed via the MySamil App, which allowed buyers to view and bid for vehicles of their choice in real time, he said.

