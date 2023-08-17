ADVERTISEMENT

Shriram AMC unveils Multi-Asset Allocation Fund

August 17, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The fund is an open-ended scheme which will invest in equity, debt and money-market securities, and gold/silver exchange-traded funds

The Hindu Bureau

Shriram Asset Management Co., a part of Shriram group, will introduce Shriram Multi-Asset Allocation Fund on Friday. The fund will close on September 1.

The fund is an open-ended scheme which will invest in equity, debt and money-market securities, and gold/silver exchange-traded funds, said the company in a statement.

The minimum investment amount for lumpsum is ₹5,000 while for systematic investment plan it is ₹1,000 per month or ₹3,000 per quarter. There is no lock-in period involved.

The fund offers the investor the benefit of long-term capital gains tax at 10% if they cross ₹1 lakh in such gains in a fiscal year.

“Analysis of the last five years indicates that the category of Multi-Asset Allocation Funds has shown lesser volatility with equity-like returns; hence this is a good option for goal planning,” said its MD & CEO Kartik L Jain.

