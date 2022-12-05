Shreehas Tambe is new MD & CEO of Biocon Biologics

December 05, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Shreehas Tambe, the deputy CEO of Biocon Biologics Ltd. (BBL), has been appointed as the MD and CEO of the company with effect from December 5, 2022, Biocon said in a statement. Mr. Tambe, who took over from Dr. Arun Chandavarkar, has a goal to grow BBL into a global leader in biosimilars, the company said.

“Shreehas will be aided by a highly experienced executive leadership team in building a future-ready, world-leading biosimilars player and a well-recognised global brand that is committed to impacting global healthcare,” said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson, Biocon & Biocon Biologics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Tambe has been with Biocon since 1997 and has held diverse leadership and operational roles. He also helped build and shape Biocon’s biosimilars business and spearheaded the group’s strategic capital investments, including its first overseas facility in Malaysia, Biocon said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US