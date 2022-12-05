Shreehas Tambe is new MD & CEO of Biocon Biologics

December 05, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST

Shreehas Tambe, the deputy CEO of Biocon Biologics Ltd. (BBL), has been appointed as the MD and CEO of the company with effect from December 5, 2022, Biocon said in a statement. Mr. Tambe, who took over from Dr. Arun Chandavarkar, has a goal to grow BBL into a global leader in biosimilars, the company said.

“Shreehas will be aided by a highly experienced executive leadership team in building a future-ready, world-leading biosimilars player and a well-recognised global brand that is committed to impacting global healthcare,” said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson, Biocon & Biocon Biologics.

Mr. Tambe has been with Biocon since 1997 and has held diverse leadership and operational roles. He also helped build and shape Biocon’s biosimilars business and spearheaded the group’s strategic capital investments, including its first overseas facility in Malaysia, Biocon said.