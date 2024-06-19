Shivalik Small Finance Bank raises ₹100 crore

Shivalik Small Finance Bank said it had raised ₹100 crore in equity co-led by venture capital firm Lightspeed and Sanjay Nayar-founded Sorin Investments along with participation from existing investors Accel and Quona. The bank is the first Small Finance Bank in India to have transitioned from an Urban Cooperative Bank with over 25 years of experience in offering retail banking products and services. The bank plans to use the funding to enhance its tech stack, strengthen its team, and further develop the product proposition as it continues its journey to build a digital-first bank for the small business and underserved segment. Anshul Swami, Managing Director and CEO of Shivalik Small Finance Bank said, “This investment will help us accelerate our growth as we look to leverage digital banking adoption by small business and retail customers.” “We aim to reach MSMEs and underserved retail customers of ‘Bharat’ through a wide range of partnerships. We are committed to building our delivery approach while developing new products and services to meet the diversified needs of our customers by combining the power of technology along with our deep banking experience,” he added.