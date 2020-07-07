Shiva Texyarn unveils anti-viral masks

Shiva Texyarn, which has partnered HeiQ Materials AG, unveiled masks with anti-viral coating under the brand ‘Medic Virostat.’
K.S. Sundararaman, MD, Shiva Texyarn, told the media here the masks will be introduced across Indiaand sold online and offline. The masks have an outer fabric that has an anti-viral coating (HeiQ Viroblock NP J03), the middle layer is a protective barrier, and the inner layer is cotton fabric. Priced between ₹49 and ₹79 each, the products come in two sizes. They can be washed three times.
“We can produce 10 lakh pieces to 20 lakh pieces a month,” he said. The company has invested ₹70 lakh approximately to step up production of masks and personal protective gear. Shiva Texyarn will make 16 lakh masks this month, 12 lakh of which will be Virostat. The firm plans to soon introduce “Medic PPEs,” which will be a set of coveralls and masks, he added.
