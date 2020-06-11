Shiva Texyarn to make anti-viral fabric masks, PPEs

Technical textile manufacturer Shiva Texyarn, which has joined hands with HeiQ Materials AG and Jintex Corporation, will soon unveil masks and PPEs made of anti-viral fabric.

K.S. Sundararaman, MD, Shiva Texyarn, told The Hindu that the company plans to initially launch masks made of anti-viral fabric in the market in two weeks. Many are finding it difficult to use masks with filters. Masks used with anti-viral fabric will be convenient to use and will be protective too, he said.

“We will launch it for domestic and export markets. There are enquiries for exports as these are basically fabric masks which the Indian government permits to be exported,” he said.

Cotton, polyester, or viscose fabrics treated with HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03 can be used for different applications. “There will be a demand for anti-viral fabric for wider applications in the coming months,” he said.

According to a company statement, Shiva Texyarn is currently in the process of getting various international certifications to target the global marketplace for anti-viral fabrics.