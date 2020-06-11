Business

Shiva Texyarn to make anti-viral fabric masks, PPEs

Eyes to tap global markets

Technical textile manufacturer Shiva Texyarn, which has joined hands with HeiQ Materials AG and Jintex Corporation, will soon unveil masks and PPEs made of anti-viral fabric.

K.S. Sundararaman, MD, Shiva Texyarn, told The Hindu that the company plans to initially launch masks made of anti-viral fabric in the market in two weeks. Many are finding it difficult to use masks with filters. Masks used with anti-viral fabric will be convenient to use and will be protective too, he said.

“We will launch it for domestic and export markets. There are enquiries for exports as these are basically fabric masks which the Indian government permits to be exported,” he said.

Cotton, polyester, or viscose fabrics treated with HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03 can be used for different applications. “There will be a demand for anti-viral fabric for wider applications in the coming months,” he said.

According to a company statement, Shiva Texyarn is currently in the process of getting various international certifications to target the global marketplace for anti-viral fabrics.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 11:12:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/shiva-texyarn-to-make-anti-viral-fabric-masks-ppes/article31807239.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY