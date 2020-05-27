Business

Shiva Texyarn launches reusable ‘Smiley’ masks

COIMBATORE, TAMIL NADU 26/05/2020. Coimbatore-based Shiva Texyarn has launched Smiley brand reusable cloth masks with filter. Photo:M. Periasamy/ The Hindu.

Firm producing 10,000 pieces a day

Technical textile manufacturer Shiva Texyarn in Coimbatore has launched reusable masks with filters in the domestic market under the Smiley brand.

K.S. Sundararaman, MD of Shiva Texyarn, said the Smiley brand masks are of a hybrid variety with two layers of fabric (inner layer is cotton and the outer layer is fine polyester) and a disposable filter.

The aim is to keep the masks light so that there is breathability, and also to provide protective features. While the filters can be replaced with new ones, the fabric masks can be washed and reused. The product was launched on e-commerce sites initially and supplied to corporate clients in bulk quantities too. “We will also sell the filters in separate packets,” he says.

The current production for the Smiley brand is 10,000 pieces a day, of the total production of 25,000 masks a day under different categories.

The market potential is huge the world over for masks, as the usage is high, said Mr. Sundararaman.

