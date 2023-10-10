ADVERTISEMENT

Shiv Bajrang Singh takes chargeas Indian Bank ED

October 10, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Bank Executive Director Shiv Bajrang Singh

Shiv Bajrang Singh assumed chargeas the Executive Director of Indian Bank on Tuesday.

Prior to his elevation, Mr. Singh was the Chief General Manager at Bank of India. He has served as Zonal Manager of Ludhiana and Raigad Zones of the Bank and also as Chairman of Aryavart Bank(RRB).

During his career, he has contributed to various aspects of banking, including HRM, MSME, business process re-engineering, branch banking and treasury, the public sector lender said in a statement.

Mr. Singh possesses extensive banking experience acquired both in India and internationally, including his tenure at Bank of India’s New York Branch.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US