October 10, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Shiv Bajrang Singh assumed chargeas the Executive Director of Indian Bank on Tuesday.

Prior to his elevation, Mr. Singh was the Chief General Manager at Bank of India. He has served as Zonal Manager of Ludhiana and Raigad Zones of the Bank and also as Chairman of Aryavart Bank(RRB).

During his career, he has contributed to various aspects of banking, including HRM, MSME, business process re-engineering, branch banking and treasury, the public sector lender said in a statement.

Mr. Singh possesses extensive banking experience acquired both in India and internationally, including his tenure at Bank of India’s New York Branch.