Shipping firms may see revenue decline of 5-7% in next fiscal, says CRISIL

The revenues of domestic shipping companies may decline 5-7% next fiscal as charter rates continue to normalise, CRISIL Ratings said in report.

This follows a steep fall of 23-25% this fiscal, after the 35% growth spurt in fiscal 2023 when charter rates had surged because of geopolitical conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war, and higher demand from China post-pandemic.

“While the margin profile may vary widely across players operating in different segments, average operating margin may continue to moderate to 33-35% in the next fiscal driven mainly by the correction in charter rates,” the rating agency said.

“However, it will remain higher than the pre-pandemic levels of 25-30%. This along with modest capital expenditure [capex] plans, should sustain the healthy credit risk profiles of shipping companies,” it added.

Anuj Sethi, Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings said, “We are seeing charter rates for crude and product tankers correcting 20-25% this fiscal from the average of $50,000/day last fiscal, as global uncertainties [caused by COVID-19 followed by geopolitical conflicts] ease.”

“Expecting the current trend in global trade continues, charter rates could further moderate next year, but will remain higher than the pre-pandemic level, supported by buoyant tonne-mile2 demand and limited new fleet deliveries,” he said.

Charter rates for crude oil and petroleum product tankers will be supported by growing imports by China and India; also, to be aided by better fleet utilisation given higher tonne-mile demand due to change in trade routes following the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

On the supply side, capacity addition for tankers is expected to remain limited given the decadal-low orderbook, which will keep charter rates much higher than the pre-pandemic level of $15,000-25,000/day, according to CRISIL report.

As for dry bulk, charter rates are expected to remain range-bound this fiscal and the next, with moderate growth in demand for key commodities, especially iron ore and coal (accounting for 40-45% of the global dry-bulk trade), and moderate fleet orders.

Average charter rates had declined last fiscal due to lower demand of these and other key commodities due to subdued industrial / construction activities in major economies, CRISIL said.

These corrections seen in charter rates will also impact operating profitability of shipping companies.

Joanne Gonsalves, Associate Director, CRISIL Ratings, “We expect average operating margins of shipping companies to moderate 300-500 basis points to around 38-40% this fiscal and further to 33-35% in fiscal 2025 as charter rates normalise.”

