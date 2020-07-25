Shetty takes over as Gati chairman

Gati Ltd. has announced the appointment of Shashi Kiran Shetty, CMD, Allcargo Logistics Ltd., as its new chairman, after the non-executive chairman K.L. Chugh stepped down from the board on July 24.
Allcargo had acquired 46.83% stake in Gati for ₹416 crore in April 2020. In the previous board meeting, Allcargo’s joint managing director Adarsh Hegde and chief investment officer Jatin Chokshi were inducted into the board, besides Kaiwan Kalyaniwalla, Cynthia D’Souza, Mohinder Pal Bansal and Dinesh Kumar Lal as independent directors.
“The new leadership will strengthen the strategic partnership between the two independent companies, and stimulate the transformation of the group into one of the largest multimodal logistics service providers in the country,” Mr. Shetty said in a statement.
