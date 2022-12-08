Shenu Agarwal appointed Ashok Leyland MD & CEO

December 08, 2022 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ashok Leyland has appointed Shenu Agarwal as MD & CEO of the company with immediate effect. He succeeds Vipin Sondhi, who stepped down in November 2021.

Mr. Agarwal will drive the technology development, growth, and future strategy for the company, the commercial vehicle manufacturer said in a statement.

Prior to this, Mr. Agarwal served as president of Escorts Kubota Ltd. He was the CEO of the agribusiness for more than seven years and was behind the transformation of Escorts into a leader by ushering in contemporary global standards of design, quality, and manufacturing, the company added.

“Our focus on reliability, ambition to achieve global scale, and our constant pursuit of enhancing stakeholder value at Ashok Leyland will get further strengthened with Shenu at the helm,” said executive chairman Dheeraj Hinduja.

“I look forward to working closely with all the stakeholders and employees to help achieve in an accelerated manner Ashok Leyland’s vision to be among the top 10 CV manufacturers globally,” said Mr. Agarwal.