Shell wants India to be its 3rd largest lube market globally

May 16, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - BENGALURU

Shell wants to take its lubricants business in India to the top-three slot globally in the next five years from 10th position currently.

India, being the third largest lube consumer in the whole world, was a very important market for Shell globally, said Debanjali Sengupta, Country Head, Shell Lubricants.

“It is possible for us to achieve this target of becoming the third largest considering India is a growth story for Shell. We are not just looking at the demographic advantage, but are also ensuring better end-user reach with the right mix of best of global products required by Bharat at the right price points,’” she told The Hindu.

According to Ms. Sengupta, India’s lubricants marketplace is a very noisy space with over 100 domestic and multinational players. Indian public sector and private players account for 66% of the lube market while international brands make up the rest 34% with Castrol leading and Shell playing second fiddle.

“You won’t be heard in a noisy market unless you have a clear differentiation in terms of quality, bespoke, fit-for-purpose offering at comfortable pricing that fits all customer segments,” she added.

On market preparedness, Ms. Sengupta further said, Shell Lubricants’ blending plant at Taloja in Maharashtra has an annual capacity to produce over 200 million litres of lubes.

Although the U.S. and China are the largest lubricant markets in the world currently, their growth is likely to shrink even as the lube market in India is slated to grow to 3.2 billion litres by 2030 from 2.8 billion litres currently.

The automobile sector is the single-largest consumer of lubricants in the country at 50% while the remaining half is mostly consumed by manufacturing, agriculture, and construction sectors. The automobile space consumes roughly 1 billion litres of lubes: commercial vehicle 550 million litres, two-wheeler 300 million litres and four-wheeler 175 million litres, as per data shared by Shell Lubricants.