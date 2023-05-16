ADVERTISEMENT

Shell wants India to be its 3rd largest lube market globally

May 16, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - BENGALURU

‘Indian lube mart is a noisy space with over 100 domestic and multinational players; clear differential of quality and pricing critical here to be heard,’ says Debanjali Sengupta, Country Head, Shell Lubricants

Mini Tejaswi

FILE PHOTO: The Royal Dutch Shell logo is seen at a Shell petrol station in London, January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo | Photo Credit: TOBY MELVILLE

Shell wants to take its lubricants business in India to the top-three slot globally in the next five years from 10th position currently.

India, being the third largest lube consumer in the whole world, was a very important market for Shell globally, said Debanjali Sengupta, Country Head, Shell Lubricants.

“It is possible for us to achieve this target of becoming the third largest considering India is a growth story for Shell. We are not just looking at the demographic advantage, but are also ensuring better end-user reach with the right mix of best of global products required by Bharat at the right price points,’” she told The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Ms. Sengupta, India’s lubricants marketplace is a very noisy space with over 100 domestic and multinational players. Indian public sector and private players account for 66% of the lube market while international brands make up the rest 34% with Castrol leading and Shell playing second fiddle.

“You won’t be heard in a noisy market unless you have a clear differentiation in terms of quality, bespoke, fit-for-purpose offering at comfortable pricing that fits all customer segments,” she added.

On market preparedness, Ms. Sengupta further said, Shell Lubricants’ blending plant at Taloja in Maharashtra has an annual capacity to produce over 200 million litres of lubes.

Although the U.S. and China are the largest lubricant markets in the world currently, their growth is likely to shrink even as the lube market in India is slated to grow to 3.2 billion litres by 2030 from 2.8 billion litres currently.

The automobile sector is the single-largest consumer of lubricants in the country at 50% while the remaining half is mostly consumed by manufacturing, agriculture, and construction sectors. The automobile space consumes roughly 1 billion litres of lubes: commercial vehicle 550 million litres, two-wheeler 300 million litres and four-wheeler 175 million litres, as per data shared by Shell Lubricants.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US