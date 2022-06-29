Shell starts used oil management service in India

‘The objective is to achieve circular economy goals while reducing waste’

Shell said it has started a used oil management service to organise India’s waste oil disposal system and to increase the rate of re-refining, the company said.

The objective is to achieve circular economy goals while reducing waste, it added.

“This is part of Shell’s overall commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050,” it said.

As part of the initiative, Shell has partnered with used oil re-refiners to initiate collection and re-refining of used oil on a pan India basis.

The service aims to create an ecosystem for transitioning used oil disposal, which is acknowledged as being the biggest challenge in promoting circularity in the industry, to a formal setup, the company said.

Mansi Tripathy, Vice President, Shell Lubricants Asia Pacific, said, “Used oil management service is the latest testament of how we are leading the process of reducing waste alongside the industry’s larger environmental footprint in India.”

“We aim to play a pivotal role to embed circular economy in lubricants and see a high growth potential for this service to reduce waste and thereby, reduce our overall emissions. We will continue to seek opportunities to support our customers in reducing their emissions via our products and services,” she said.

“This initiative reinforces that value and will help us support our customers with a more holistic value proposition that goes beyond lubricants. Even more significant is the fact that we now have the opportunity to pioneer towards the first step towards circular economy,”said Debanjali Sengupta, Country Head, Shell Lubricants India.