Shell, ReadyAssist plan to create 6,500 jobs

Mumbai

27 September 2021 22:46 IST

Shell Lubricants India said it has partnered roadside assistance start-up ReadyAssist to create about 6,500 mechanic jobs in the country.

With this association, ReadyAssist will be available at 5,500 third-party retail locations across the country where customers can avail lube change service for their vehicles on purchase of Shell lubricants, along with paid services like quick period service, on-spot breakdown support and towing.

All mechanics at these ‘Quick Lube Change’ sites will be trained and equipped with relevant tools.

Advertising

Advertising

Debanjali Sengupta, Country Head, Shell Lubricants India said, “This partnership will further enable us to bring our products closer to the customers and provide them with a high-quality service experience.”

Vimal Singh, Founder and CEO, ReadyAssist said, “Our aim is to compel the market to be more organised while creating more job opportunities with the best professional skills. We have a robust team and proven deep tech platform to provide our customers with a hassle-free experience.”