HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shell India names Mansi Tripathy as Country Chair

August 28, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Shell India has announced the appointment of Mansi Madan Tripathy as the new Country Chair, effective from October 1, 2023. She will succeed Nitin Prasad, who has been the Country Chair since 2016.

As Country Chair of Shell India, Ms. Tripathy will oversee the Shell Group of companies in India, in addition to her role as Vice President – Shell Lubricants for Asia Pacific. She will relocate from Singapore to New Delhi to take up the role. 

She had joined Shell from Procter & Gamble in 2012, where she had held several regional and global Director-level positions. 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.