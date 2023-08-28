Shell India names Mansi Tripathy as Country Chair

August 28, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

Shell India has announced the appointment of Mansi Madan Tripathy as the new Country Chair, effective from October 1, 2023. She will succeed Nitin Prasad, who has been the Country Chair since 2016.

As Country Chair of Shell India, Ms. Tripathy will oversee the Shell Group of companies in India, in addition to her role as Vice President – Shell Lubricants for Asia Pacific. She will relocate from Singapore to New Delhi to take up the role.

She had joined Shell from Procter & Gamble in 2012, where she had held several regional and global Director-level positions.