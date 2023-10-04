Shell increases diesel prices by ₹20 a litre

October 04, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - New Delhi

Shell India has raised diesel prices by as much as ₹20 per litre in less than a week’s time, but the dominant public sector fuel retailers continue to keep rates on freeze for a record 18th month in a row. With international oil prices hovering around $90 per barrel, the India unit of the world’s second-largest oil and gas company last week started raising fuel prices by ₹4 per litre every day, company dealers and industry sources said.

The result is Shell India, whose 346 petrol pumps are mostly concentrated in the southern and western states, is now selling diesel at ₹130 per litre in Mumbai and ₹129 in Chennai.

Petrol at Shell bunks costs ₹117-118 a litre.

This compares to a price of ₹106.31 a litre for petrol at public sector company petrol pumps in Mumbai and ₹102.63 in Chennai. Diesel at PSU pumps costs ₹94.27 a litre in Mumbai and ₹94.24 in Chennai.

In Bengaluru, Shell is selling diesel for ₹122 as compared to ₹87.92 a litre rate at petrol pumps owned by public sector firms and ₹87.99 per price at Reliance-BP bunks.

Dealers said a ₹4 a litre hike is in offing in diesel prices at Shell pumps on Thursday as well and rates will continue at that level for the remainder of October. Diesel price in Mumbai will hit ₹134 a litre on Thursday.

Shell does not own an oil refinery, which converts crude oil extracted from below ground or seabed into fuels like petrol and diesel, in the country. It sources products and market prices and has revised rates to reflect a surge in international oil prices since August.

Reached for comments, a company spokesperson said: “Shell India confirms price increase in diesel. We understand our customers’ concerns; however, we have decided to increase the diesel prices due to the volatile market conditions.” “Our pricing depends on various factors, such as government taxes and duties, distribution costs, and operational expenses. We strive to give our customers the best value possible: providing high-quality fuels to help enhance engine performance and efficiency,” the spokesperson said.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) own 79,204 out of 87,677 petrol pumps in the country. Russia’s Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy is the largest private fuel retailer with 6,422 bunks, while Reliance-BP has 1,633. Shell has 346 pumps.

Nayara, which owns a 20 million tonnes a year refinery at Vadinar in Gujarat, has so far not made any major price changes. Reliance too owns refineries in Gujarat.

Sources said international oil prices had moderated in May/June this year, helping oil companies make handsome profits at the capped retail prices.

However, global rates started firming up in July and have turned margins negative. The basket of crude oil that India buys averaged close to $75 a litre in May and June but rose to $80.37 in July and $86.43 in August. In September, it averaged $93.54 per barrel and the average for this month is $92.72.

According to brokerage Nomura, state-owned fuel retailers lost ₹7 per litre at the current retail prices.

International oil prices have been turbulent in the last couple of years. It dipped into the negative zone at the start of the pandemic in 2020 and swung wildly in 2022 – climbing to a 14-year high of nearly $140 per barrel in March 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine, before sliding on weaker demand from top importer China and worries of an economic contraction.

But for a nation that is 85% dependent on imports, the spike meant adding to already firming inflation and derailing the economic recovery from the pandemic.

IOC, BPCL and HPCL, which control roughly 90 per cent of the market, temporarily abandoned the daily price revision in late 2021 and have not revised petrol and diesel prices in line with the cost. They stopped daily price revision in early November 2021 when rates across the country hit an all-time high, prompting the government to roll back a part of the excise duty hike it had effected during the pandemic to take advantage of low oil prices.

The freeze continued into 2022 but the war-led spike in international oil prices prompted a ₹10 a litre hike in petrol and diesel prices from mid-March before another round of excise duty cut rolled back all of the ₹13 a litre and ₹16 per litre increase in taxes on petrol and diesel effected during the pandemic.

That followed the current price freeze that began on April 6, which still continues.

Holding prices when input cost was higher than retail selling prices led to the three firms posting net earnings loss. They posted a combined net loss of ₹21,201.18 crore during April-September 2022 despite accounting for ₹22,000 crore announced but not paid LPG subsidy.

They posted profits in subsequent quarters.