Sheela Foam to buy competitor Kurlon for ₹2,035 cr.

July 17, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

SFL would also buy a 35% stake in Bengaluru-based furniture rental company Furlenco for about ₹300 crore.

The Hindu Bureau

Ghaziabad-based mattress maker Sheela Foam Ltd. (SFL) said it will acquire acquire a 94.66% stake in competitor Kurlon Enterprise for ₹2,035 crore.

“We are at an inflexion point, where opportunities created by inorganic activity would greatly strengthen our business model and propel a higher level of organic growth within SFL,” said Rahul Gautam, Chairman & Managing Director, SFL.

“The diverse products, integrated manufacturing, distribution synergies, pan-India footprint and Digital-First play will help to tap new-age customers.’‘

Sheela Foam was a leader in North and West of India whereas KEL enjoyed a higher market share in South and East India. Hence, the acquisition of KEL would help SFL to diversify customer base and extend pan-India, according to a SFL release.

The Furlenco deal would help Sheela Foam enter the fast-growing branded furniture and furniture-rental market, and an opportunity to further diversify its presence even in the furniture sales market and become a full portfolio company in the segment.

CONNECT WITH US