Sharp evaluating options to make in India 

May 20, 2022 21:31 IST

Shifted production of printers from China to Thailand to comply with GoI procurement norms

Sharp Corporation of Japan, that had shut its manufacturing operations in India a few years back, is evaluating options to make a range of products beginning with small kitchen appliances to refrigerators and air-conditioners through vendors in the country.

“Six years ago, we stopped... now we are seeking partners [for manufacturing] in India,” wholly owned subsidiary Sharp Business Systems (India) MD Shinji Minatogawa said, pointing out Sharp used to make televisions and ACs at the facility in Pune that since has been closed.

As a first step towards making in India, Sharp, which is a part of Foxconn, is collaborating with a vendor in South India for water purifiers. It will be evaluating manufacturers for all small kitchen appliances such as juicers, mixers, microwave as well white goods such as washing machines and refrigerators not just in India. In doing so, the emphasis will be on maintaining quality standards for which Sharp products are known globally, he said, adding overtime Sharp may also export from India.

The emphasis of the government on Make in India is a driving factor behind the company considering contract manufacturing of various products in the country. Sharp Smart Business Solutions deals in a host of B2B products, especially advanced and multifunctional printers, for offices. Company President Sukdev Singh said to conform to the country-of- origin requirement for supplies to governments in India, Sharp had about a year ago shifted the production of printers from China to Thailand.

The top executives were in Hyderabad where the company unveiled a range of printers, including a new, ‘affordable’ A3 Mono Multifunctional Printer (MFP) for smaller workspaces, and conducted its national dealers meet.