Shares of TVS Motor, ALL, Rane Holding and Indian Bank scale 52-week high

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 01, 2022 21:16 IST

Shares of TVS Motor Company, Ashok Leyland, Rane Holdings and Indian Bank scaled a 52-week high on the bourses on Thursday backed by strong sales volume, order book position, new orders and robust performance.

Leading the pack, TVS Motor Co.’s shares crossed a new milestone of ₹1,000 to close the day at ₹1,015.05, a gain of ₹29.4, or 2.98%. It touched a new high of ₹1,028.75. The previous day’s close was ₹985.70. On Thursday, the company reported 15% growth in its monthly sales volume for August 22.

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland’s shares touched the ₹163.45 mark, ending the day at ₹162.80 with a gain of ₹8.8, or 5.71%. On Wednesday, ALL announced it had bagged a mega order from major fleets for 1,400 school buses in UAE.

Rane Holdings scrips touched ₹898.15 closing at ₹873.15 with a gain of ₹22.10, or 2.6%, from its previous close. Indian Bank shares scaled new peak of ₹197.70, but settled at ₹193.60 in the bargain, losing 55 paise or -0.28%.

