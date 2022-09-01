Business

Shares of TVS Motor, ALL, Rane Holding and Indian Bank scale 52-week high

Shares of TVS Motor Company, Ashok Leyland, Rane Holdings and Indian Bank scaled a 52-week high on the bourses on Thursday backed by strong sales volume, order book position, new orders and robust performance.

Leading the pack, TVS Motor Co.’s shares crossed a new milestone of ₹1,000 to close the day at ₹1,015.05, a gain of ₹29.4, or 2.98%. It touched a new high of ₹1,028.75. The previous day’s close was ₹985.70. On Thursday, the company reported 15% growth in its monthly sales volume for August 22.

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland’s shares touched the ₹163.45 mark, ending the day at ₹162.80 with a gain of ₹8.8, or 5.71%. On Wednesday, ALL announced it had bagged a mega order from major fleets for 1,400 school buses in UAE.

Rane Holdings scrips touched ₹898.15 closing at ₹873.15 with a gain of ₹22.10, or 2.6%, from its previous close. Indian Bank shares scaled new peak of ₹197.70, but settled at ₹193.60 in the bargain, losing 55 paise or -0.28%.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 1, 2022 9:18:40 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/shares-of-tvs-motor-all-rane-holding-and-indian-bank-scale-52-week-high/article65836631.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY