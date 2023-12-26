ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of Infosys fall after $1.5 bln AI deal termination

December 26, 2023 10:39 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - BENGALURU

Infosys says it has plans to enhance digital experiences and provide business operation services, utilising the company's platforms and artificial intelligence solutions.

Reuters

Shares of Infosys fell as much as 2.6% on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, after the company said that an unnamed global company, which had signed a $1.5 billion deal focused on artificial intelligence solutions, decided to terminate its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the IT giant.

Infosys said it had plans to enhance digital experiences and provide business operation services, utilising the company's platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

It was a 15-year deal signed

in September 2023. The deal termination comes at a time when IT and tech companies globally are facing uncertainties and challenges.

This comes just two weeks after Nilanjan Roy, the company's former CFO, resigned.

Shares of the IT giant had gained about 6.7% during the quarter and 1.8% YTD.

