Sharadha Terry unveils new products in India

Sharadha Terry Products is eyeing a ₹200 crore turnover by 2020 in the Indian market for its Micro Cotton brand of products.

Mirco Cotton range of home textile products (mainly bed and bath items) is sold in about 30 countries and was introduced in the Indian market last year. It is currently available in about 2,000 retail outlets in the north, west and southern states apart from large-scale retail chains.

Unveils new logo

The company released its new logo and range of products for the Indian market on Friday, Vikram Krishna, wholetime director, Sharadha Terry, told The Hindu. The products will hit the shelves across the country this holiday season. The branded home textile products had huge potential for growth and Sharadha was targeting to be present in about 20,000 outlets by 2020. The company, which recently mordernised its plant at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore District, had doubled its production capacity. The turnover of Sharadha Terry in 2016-2017 was ₹500 crore, which was mainly from exports. This financial year, it was looking at 5% to 8 % growth.

“The main push in the domestic market will come next year, in 2018-2019,” Mr. Krishna said.

Indian luxury market is worth about 18 billion $ and is growing at over 30 % a year. The Indian consumer has exposure to international brands. Hence, this is the right time to expand the presence of Micro Cotton in India, G. Kannappan, chairman of the company, said in a press release.