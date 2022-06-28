Business

Shapoorji Pallonji Group's head Pallonji Mistry passes away

This March 2016 file photo shows the then President Pranab Mukherjee presenting the Padma Bhushan to Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry (left) at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Shapoorji Pallonji Group's head Pallonji Mistry died at his residence here, company officials said on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Mistry, the largest individual shareholder in the Tata Group with a 18.4 per cent holding in the conglomerate, was 93.

He died mid-sleep at his south Mumbai residence on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the officials said.


