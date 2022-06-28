Shapoorji Pallonji Group's head Pallonji Mistry passes away
The 93-year-old is the largest individual shareholder in the Tata Group with a 18.4 per cent holding in the conglomerate.
Shapoorji Pallonji Group's head Pallonji Mistry died at his residence here, company officials said on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Mistry, the largest individual shareholder in the Tata Group with a 18.4 per cent holding in the conglomerate, was 93.
He died mid-sleep at his south Mumbai residence on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the officials said.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.