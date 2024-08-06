Shapoorji Pallonji Group gears up for value unlocking 

Having divested several businesses to support the balancesheet in the past few years, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group is working on a clear roadmap to unlock significant value from its ₹85,000 crore asset base.

“Over the last several months, the Group has been working on a strategic approach to unlock value, strengthen its capital structure, and focus on its core areas of engineering and construction and infrastructure, real estate and energy,” a company official said.

The group, having turnover of ₹40,000 crore and an order book of over ₹90,000 crore, is eyeing double-digit revenue growth in the next few years, the official added.

As a part of its overall reorganisation and enhancing customer-centricity, each business now has much greater accountability for business profitability.

Towards unlocking of value the group is going ahead with its planned listing of its infrastructure construction company Afcons, in the months ahead.

The real estate business having 140 million sq. ft of development potential, across multiple cities in India is also having significant potential for value unlocking, the official added saying this business has been ‘unbundled’.

Group firm SP Energy which develops, operates and maintains Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels is among the top five FPSO players globally. It recently delivered its largest FPSO to ONGC, with a processing capacity of about 60,000 bpd of liquid and three MMSCMD of gas.

“Today, 20% of India’s crude production passes through assets owned or operated by the Shapoorji Pallonji Group,” the official said.

The group is currently headed by Chairman Shapoor P. Mistry, who is focusing on value unlocking, growth and governance, the official added.