GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shapoorji firm Afcons gets SEBI nod for ₹7000 crore IPO

Published - September 16, 2024 10:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd (AIL), the infrastructure, engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji group said it had received final observation from the capital markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), for its ₹7,000 crore initial public offering (IPO).

 The IPO, with a face value of ₹10 per equity share, would be mix of fresh issue of shares of ₹1,250 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹5,750 crore by Goswami Infratech Pvt. Ltd. 

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of ₹150 crore will be used for capital expenditure towards purchase of construction equipment; ₹350 crore for funding long term working capital requirements; ₹500 crore for prepayment or scheduled repayment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings and acceptances availed by the Company; and general corporate purposes.

Afcons operates across five major infrastructure business verticals, which include Marine and Industrial, encompassing projects such as ports, harbours, dry docks, LNG tanks, and material handling systems; Surface transport, including highways, interchanges, mining infrastructure, and railways; Urban infrastructure, covering metro works, bridges, flyovers, and elevated corridors; Hydro and Underground, comprising dams, tunnels, and water-related projects and Oil and Gas, involving offshore and onshore projects in the oil and gas sector, the firm said.

Afcons’ restated consolidated revenue from operations during the FY23 rose 14.69% to ₹12,637.38 crore from ₹11,018.97 crore in the previous year. 

Profit after tax grew 14.89% from ₹357.60 crore in FY22 to ₹410.86 crore the next year.

Published - September 16, 2024 10:26 pm IST

Related Topics

heavy construction

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.