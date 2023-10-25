ADVERTISEMENT

Shanthi Gears reports Q2 PAT at ₹21.02 crore, up 26.6%

October 25, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Chennai

PTI

Gear manufacturer Shanthi Gears has reported a 26.6% rise in its profit after tax for the quarter ended September 30 to ₹21.02 crore, the company said on Wednesday.

The Tamil Nadu-based company had registered a profit after tax at ₹16.60 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

For the six-month period ended September 30, 2023, the profit after tax grew to ₹39.14 crore from ₹30.04 crore registered in the same period of last year.

Total income during the quarter under review grew to ₹139.36 crore from ₹112.03 crore registered in the corresponding period of last year.

For the half year ended September 30, 2023, the total income surged to ₹264.80 crore as against ₹213.02 crore registered in the same period of last year.

The company, a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India Ltd., in a statement, said it focuses on four key priorities – revenue growth, profitability, return on invested capital, and free cash flow.

SGL delivered a strong performance on all these four priorities, the company said.

During the quarter under review, the company said it booked orders for ₹149 crore with a 43% growth over Q2 of last year.

CONNECT WITH US