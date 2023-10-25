HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shanthi Gears reports Q2 PAT at ₹21.02 crore, up 26.6%

October 25, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Chennai

PTI

Gear manufacturer Shanthi Gears has reported a 26.6% rise in its profit after tax for the quarter ended September 30 to ₹21.02 crore, the company said on Wednesday.

The Tamil Nadu-based company had registered a profit after tax at ₹16.60 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

For the six-month period ended September 30, 2023, the profit after tax grew to ₹39.14 crore from ₹30.04 crore registered in the same period of last year.

Total income during the quarter under review grew to ₹139.36 crore from ₹112.03 crore registered in the corresponding period of last year.

For the half year ended September 30, 2023, the total income surged to ₹264.80 crore as against ₹213.02 crore registered in the same period of last year.

The company, a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India Ltd., in a statement, said it focuses on four key priorities – revenue growth, profitability, return on invested capital, and free cash flow.

SGL delivered a strong performance on all these four priorities, the company said.

During the quarter under review, the company said it booked orders for ₹149 crore with a 43% growth over Q2 of last year.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.