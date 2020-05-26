Shanthi Gears Q4 profit drops 78%
Shanthi Gears Limited (SGL), a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India Ltd. (TII), has reported a 78% decline in its standalone net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 to ₹1.29 crore due to sluggish demand.
During the year under review, the company reported a revenue of ₹41.61 crore against ₹60.10 crore posted during the corresponding year-ago period.
As of March 2020, SGL booked orders for ₹70 crore against ₹72 crore and for the full year, it was ₹254 crore against ₹288 crore. This is on account of sluggish demand from almost all major user industries due to continued industrial slowdown and lockdown on account of COVID-19, said the company in a regulatory filing.
SGL had a pending order book of ₹155 crore as of March 2020 against ₹168 crore.
The Company has not proposed to exercise the option of lower corporate tax rate, accordingly no adjustments have been made in the financial results.
Why you should pay for news - know more