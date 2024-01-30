ADVERTISEMENT

Shanthi Gears Q3 standalone net remains flat at ₹17 cr.

January 30, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Shanthi Gears Ltd. (SGL) standalone net profit for the December quarter contracted marginally to ₹17.43 crore from ₹17.54 crore over the year earlier period.

Revenue from operations rose 9% to ₹125.54 crore, while costs of materials increased to ₹67 crore from ₹50 crore, said the Tube Investments subsidiary in a statement.

SGL generated free cash flow of ₹8 crore (₹6.5 crore) and its order book grew 19% to ₹142 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share and it is payable by February 23.

On Tuesday, the board announced the reappointment of its CEO M. Karunakaran for a further period of five years from February 10.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US